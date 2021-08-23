Schools look for new ways to help students' mental health

(KERO) — With the majority of students in Kern County back in school there are some challenges that students and parents are facing.

A new study found that 36 percent of parents say their child fell behind in social and emotional development. Now schools across the country are looking for ways to address mental health.

Iowa is using $20 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to launch a new pre-k to 12 school mental health center. In one county in Maryland, mental health will now be accepted for excused absences.

"We've recognized that with this pandemic, we've had a new pandemic of mental health issues among our kids and the isolation that they have felt. The virtual learning environments that just do not provide the same level of support to our kids," said John Brownstein, Boston Children's Hospital chief innovation officer.

Doctors say parents and teachers should pay attention if a child is more withdrawn, less interactive with peers, and struggling to focus or keep up in class.

Experts also emphasize that kids are resilient and just getting back into the classroom will make a big difference.