Several Kern County schools closed, delayed due to weather

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Several schools in Kern County are experiencing delays due to the weather.

Valley Oaks Charter School in Tehachapi is closed due to snow and ice. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter is also closed due to snow and ice.

Kernville Union High School District and Kern Valley High School has a two-hour delay due to icy roads and there's no bus service to Havilah. Mojave Unified School District has a two-hour delay due to snow and ice. South Fork Union School District has a two-hour delay due to snow and ice.

Up-to-date school closings and delays.