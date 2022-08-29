Sikh school hosts grand opening in Southwest Bakersfield

Sunday was the grand opening for a Sikh school in Southwest Bakersfield and officials were thrilled the day finally came to welcome students on campus.

It's located near the intersection of Stine Road and Hosking Avenue near the Sikh temple.

The goal is to give students knowledge and appreciation of the Sikh way of life. and heritage.

Students learn the Punjabi language to better understand scriptures and learn more about the Sikh religion.

Right now the school is full and they already have about 40 students on the wait list but they hope to open up enrollment for the next term in a few months.