South High School unveils new name and mascot: Spartans

Posted at 1:44 PM, May 07, 2021
On Friday, South High School unveiled its new mascot: the Spartans.

On Thursday the school announced it was retiring its previous mascot - the Rebel - which some say is named after a confederate general.

In a release about the decision, south high’s principal, Connie grumbling, says:

South High is a place of acceptance. Unfortunately, when the two words south and rebel are used together, there is a perception of identifying with segregation and racism. The time is right to end this perception and reminders of social injustice.

The new name, Spartans, comes from the efforts of a mascot committee with South High alumni, staff, students, and community members, according to the Kern High School District.

