Superintendent Announces Kern County's Teachers Of The Year

Kern County Superintendent announces the county teachers of the year.

The three named include 1st Grade teacher Jolie Brouttier from Downtown Elementary, Physical Education teacher Richard Ribaudo from Sierra Middle School and English teacher Jason Spitzer from Desert Junior-Senior High School in Muroc.

“These amazing honorees represent excellence in teaching from Kern’s school districts and are reflective of the education heroes who are working diligently to continue to help our students achieve during these unprecedented times,” said Malaika Bryant, Director, Educator Development & Data Support at KCSOS.

Those three teachers are now eligible to apply for the state's teacher of the year program and the top two determined by the Kern County Teacher of the Year Selection Committee will be submitted for consideration.

Good luck to our educators!

For more information visit kern.org.