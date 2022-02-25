Watch
Tehachapi Unified School District closes for two days due to mask mandates

Posted at 10:24 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 01:27:58-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Tehachapi Unified School District posted a letter from the superintendent on their website about closing on February 25 and February 28 due to difficulty enforcing mask mandates.

Superintendent Larson-Everson said in the letter that he has sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom urging him to provide parents a choice regarding masking their children.

The letter entails that staff and administration have been “stretched thin” trying to provide a safe environment for students and staff.

The decision was made in consultation with Kern County Public Health.

