University of California budget plan to accept more local students to their schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Three top University of California campuses could possibly lower the number of out-of-state and international students next school year and allow more local students. It's part of a new state budget plan announced by Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders.

The state would cover the cost of reducing out-of-state students at UCLA, UC Berkely, and UC San Diego. The number of non-residential students would drop from 22 percent to 18 percent over the next five years starting in the fall of 2022. The budget also proposes to provide funds to enroll the additional California residents in next year's freshman class.

It comes after the UC system received a record number of applications last year when the system had fewer seats for qualified students.