WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Wasco Union High School District said it will still provide masks to any student that needs one as the state's mask mandate expires after Friday.

Starting Monday masks will no longer be required for indoor learning.

The school district says it will still provide COVID testing as well and reminds students that the COVID-19 vaccine is on track to become a requirement for in-person learning starting with the 2022-2023 school year.