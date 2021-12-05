Watch
West High School wins regional ‘We the People’ Congressional Hearings

Posted at 5:37 PM, Dec 04, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An event with nearly 250 local high school students were tested on the U.S. Constitution during the annual ‘We the People’ Congressional Hearings at Golden Valley High School.

West High School won the regional competition and will be moving on to state championships on Feb. 5, 2022.

The competition, which was hosted by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office, consisted of teams competing for a chance to win either the 21st or 23rd Congressional District title.

Centennial, East, South, Liberty, Ridgeview, and West high schools made up the 23rd Congressional District, while those representing the 21st Congressional District were teams from Arvin, Golden Valley, and Mira Monte.

Each team individually presented testimony in two rounds of six mock congressional hearings. Congressional committees, consisting of community scholars and civic leaders, posed one of three study questions to the students prior to the competition.

Each team was allowed four minutes to present testimony. Then, for an additional six minutes, teams answered questions posed by judges involving constitutional issues raised by events in history. The combined totals of all six team units determined the winner.

