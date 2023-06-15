Father's Day spending predicted to break records, reach nearly $23 billion

(KERO) — A retail industry group says Father's Day spending could break records this year.

According to the National Retail Federation, spending is expected to reach nearly $23 billion this year, which it claims would be an all-time high. It is predicting consumers will spend a record $196.23 on average.

Celebrating Father's Day doesn't have to be expensive, however.

Jessica Allen with the website "Living Well Spending Less" says that some of the most popular gifts this year are clothing, gift cards, and personal care items. To help save money while still expressing love and appreciation for fathers, Allen suggests considering crafting a heartfelt personalized gift instead or ditching the restaurant and hosting a grilling session.

Allen also suggests planning a memorable experience or any activity that the dad in question enjoys.

"For these men love is spelled 'T-I-M-E,' so how can you carve out some time in your weekend to spend some quality time with the fathers in your life?" asked Allen.

Another savings tip is to consider a group gift.

Those who have siblings or other family members who also want to celebrate Father's Day should consider pooling their resources together and purchasing a joint gift. This way, they can contribute a reasonable amount individually while collectively giving their father a more significant and meaningful present.

