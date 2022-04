BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Mac and Cheese Fest is back in person this weekend! For this week's Foodie Friday, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann got a sneak peek.

The event is happening Saturday, April 16, at Stramler Park from 2-6 p.m. Click here for details.

Click here to check out more of Vizzle's creations.