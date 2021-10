BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The owners of Camino Real also own several other popular food spots in town and now they're opening a new bakery. Right now it’s called La Ilusion Bakery but that will be changing to El Camino Bakery.

They offer various items including donuts, Mexican bread, ice cream and charcuterie boards.

The bakery is located at 3150 Panama Lane Suite B. It is open every day from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and ice cream is available starting at 3 p.m.