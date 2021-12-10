Watch
Decorating creative snowman cookies

Visit @buttercreamcookieco for more ideas
In today's Foodie Friday, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann teams up with Buttercream Cookie Co. owner RandiSue Luchua to decorate creative snowman cookies.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. —We all have our favorite holiday traditions and a lot of them have to do with festive treats like Christmas cookies! For this Foodie Friday, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann met up with Buttercream Cookie Company owner RandiSue Luchua. She showed us how to make the perfect cookie creation and even Kallyn could do it!

