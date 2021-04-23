Dott x Ott welcomes back customers after pandemic shutdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — COVID-19 restrictions are finally letting our local restaurants reopen and for this week's Foodie Friday, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann visited Dott x Ott with their owner Jessie Blackwell.

They showcased some of their most popular lunch menu items like their fish tacos, salmon salad and Korean barbecue sandwich.

Dott x Ott had been open for less than a year before closing their doors due to the pandemic. Blackwell said they weren't sure they would reopen but they decided to give it one more shot. Dott x Ott officially welcomed back customers Wednesday and Blackwell said the community's support was heartwarming.

"It meant a lot to [us] coming back and being new again," she said. "To have people remember us and come back and support us meant a ton. Our customers are coming in. That's the only reason why we’re here... I couldn’t have asked for anything more."

Dott x Ott isn't just a restaurant. There is also a market inside with items from local businesses.

"It ties the community together and it helps small businesses support each other," said Blackwell.

Dott x Ott is located at 930 18th Street and is open Tuesday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.