BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — In this Foodie Friday, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann is teaming up with Chef Ora E. to make a quick and easy dessert for the fourth of July holiday.

All you need is strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream and cake.

Click here to see more of Chef Ora E.'s creations. You can contact her at (702) 406-7173 or cheforae@aol.com.