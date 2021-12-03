Hobmann Holiday Drinks for the whole family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — One of the best parts of the holidays is the food and drinks, but also the time with family! This week's Foodie Friday combines both as 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann teams up with her dad to show us some Hobmann Holiday Drinks the whole family can enjoy.

Grapefruit Cardamom Gin Fizz

Ingredients:



1/2 cup grapefruit juice

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 cup gin

Splash of prosecco

Rosemary sprigs

6 cardamom pods

Place cardamom pods and gin in an airtight container. Seal and store for 24 hours.

Bring equal parts water and sugar to a simmer in a small saucepan. Stir in rosemary sprigs. Cool completely and remove the rosemary.

Pour rosemary simple syrup, infused gin and grapefruit juice over ice in a cocktail mixer and shake.

Pour over fresh ice in two glasses, top with prosecco and garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

Candy Cane Christmas Mocktail

Ingredients:



1 cup half & half

12 oz cream soda

8 tsp simple syrup

2-4 drops of peppermint oil

Candy canes

Lightly coat four martini cup rims with 4 oz of the simple syrup on a plate.

On another plate, crush the candy canes and rim the glasses by dipping them in the candy canes.

To make the drink, combine the half & half, cream soda, 4 oz of simple syrup and drops of peppermint oil in a small pitcher.

Pour in rimmed martini glasses and enjoy!