How to make Mrs. Claus' Almond Roca

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — If you need a last minute holiday dessert, try out this quick and easy recipe from a Christmas expert! For this Foodie Friday, Mrs. Claus shows 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann how to make her Almond Roca recipe.
Mrs. Claus' Almond Roca
Ingredients:
- 1 lb butter
- 1.5 cups chopped almonds
- 1 chocolate bar
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup water
In a heavy cast iron or aluminum pot, combine the butter, sugar and water. Place candy thermometer in the pot and stir constantly until thermometer reaches 325°.
Pour onto a greased cooking sheet and allow to cool a bit. Rub the chocolate bar on top to lightly coat it and sprinkle on almonds. Allow to cool and harden.
Break into pieces and enjoy!