How to make Mrs. Claus' Almond Roca

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — If you need a last minute holiday dessert, try out this quick and easy recipe from a Christmas expert! For this Foodie Friday, Mrs. Claus shows 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann how to make her Almond Roca recipe.

Mrs. Claus' Almond Roca

Ingredients:



1 lb butter

1.5 cups chopped almonds

1 chocolate bar

2 cups granulated sugar

1/4 cup water

In a heavy cast iron or aluminum pot, combine the butter, sugar and water. Place candy thermometer in the pot and stir constantly until thermometer reaches 325°.

Pour onto a greased cooking sheet and allow to cool a bit. Rub the chocolate bar on top to lightly coat it and sprinkle on almonds. Allow to cool and harden.

Break into pieces and enjoy!