BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It’s the first Friday of 2022 and the new year celebrations don’t have to stop! For this Foodie Friday, 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann visited a new local business called Foxtail Lounge. They’re showing us how to use our own mixology skills and stir up some fun libations.

Foxtail Lounge is located at 2030 Chester Ave., Suite B. To see the lounge's hours, click here.