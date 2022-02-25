Making Girl Scout cookie cake pops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It's tempting to immediately eat all of your Girl Scout cookies straight from the box, but save a few and try this simple cake pop recipe!

Ingredients:



1 box of your favorite Girl Scout cookies

1 softened block of cream cheese

1 bag of chocolate wafers

1 bag of lollipop sticks or paper straws

Begin by crumbling up the cookies. You can use a food processor or place them in a freezer bag and roll over them with a rolling pin.

Mix the crumbles with the cream cheese. You can use your hands or food processor. Roll into 1-inch diameter balls and place them in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.

After that, melt your chocolate wafers and dip in one end of your lollipop stick or paper straw. Gently push into your cake pop balls.

Allow them to sit for a moment and then dip each cake pop into your melted chocolate. Use a spoon to make sure they're fully covered. While the chocolate is still melted, you can sprinkle on sprinkles or other decorations.

Stand the cake pops upright - you can stick them in styrofoam, a strainer or a mug. If you'd like to add icing, do so after the chocolate hardens.

Store in the refrigerator until it's time to eat, and enjoy!