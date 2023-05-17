Google to begin deleting inactive accounts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Those who haven’t logged into their Google account in a long time better use it or lose it.

Google announced that it will start deleting accounts that have been inactive for at least two years on Tues, May 16. The company says the move is intended to prevent security risks.

The updated policy will take effect immediately, however, Google said it won't delete the accounts until December. The company plans to send out multiple warning notifications to users and to conduct the purge of inactive accounts in phases.

To save an account, users will need to show some sort of activity, such as logging in, using a Google service, reading an email, or watching a video.

The policy will only apply to personal accounts. Organizations such as schools and businesses will not be impacted.

