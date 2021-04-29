Growing Your Garden: Caring for your succulents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The weather is steadily getting hotter and we're not the only ones who have to be concerned about too much sun. Did you know plants can also get burned? We speak with Robby's Nursery about how to care for succulents in the blaring heat while growing your garden.

Succulents love the sun, but they actually need a little shade. Too much sun can leave scorch marks on your little desert plants. Many people don't realize this because succulents are very drought tolerant.

Different succulents take different amounts of sun. A lot of big leaves, a lot of dark-colored leaves won’t take full sun when it is 110.

You don't need to water succulents every day. In fact, you'll want to wait until the succulent is nearly bone dry before watering. When you water the plant. make sure to water the soil and avoid watering the leaves of the plant.