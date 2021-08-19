Choosing the right houseplant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're interested in trying your hand at gardening, but don't have outdoor space, or just aren't a fan of being out in the heat, houseplants can be a good place to start.

There's a wide variety of plants to fit your needs, including some very easy to care for plants for beginners.

"ZZ plants, and mother in law's tongue or snake plant. They don't need water but maybe once a month, if that" says Suzy Williams of Bolles Nursery.

If space is an issue, ZZ plants, Peace Lily, and smaller varieties of Dracaena will fit easily on a desk or table.

If you're looking for a hanging plant, Williams suggests Devil's Ivy, also called Pothos.

"It has big leaves, it takes low light conditions, it will practically grow anywhere," says Williams, "it's one of the easiest ones."

For more of a challenge, you can try your hands at flowering plants, which can be a little more difficult to grow indoors.

Rieger Begonias, African Violets, and various succulents can all provide a bit of color with the right care.

"You give it the right light, take care of the water needs, sometimes you can be successful," Williams says.