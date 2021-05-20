Growing Your Garden: Keeping your plants safe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In this Growing Your Garden, we're taking a look and what plants do really well in the summer and which kind might need a little protection.

During these summer months, temperatures can get pretty high. Just like you, your plants can only withstand the heat so much. That's why we're showing you which plants do really well in the summer heat. We're also going to touch on soil and mulching as well.

Drought tolerant plants such as succulents love the heat, but they'll need some sun and the right soil to keep from scorching.

These summer months are also perfect for certain flowers, such as salvia and lavender.

When you plan on planting, you'll need to figure out if you have sandy or clay soil. If you have clay soil, you use the amend soil, it's made for clay soils and it helps the draining. It's actually made out of rice holes.

If you have sandy soil and you need more organic matter, then you'll need a grow mulch.

Once you plant it, you really don't have to dig down into the root area anymore. You just mulch well when you plant.

Give it that buffer to get established quickly about the first month to a month and a half.