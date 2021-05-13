Growing Your Garden: Making a moss basket

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In this Growing Your Garden, we're combining our love of gardening with our love for crafting! Kathy Robinson from Robby's nursery shows us how to put together the perfect moss basket.

The trick to a good moss basket is getting large enough pieces to line the basket. Once you're done with that, begin planting with your side plants first.

But remember, you don't want to break the rootball.

Fill your planter all the way to the top. You can use a variety of thriller, filler, and spiller like plants.