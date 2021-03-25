Growing Your Garden: Starting off small with herbs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Growing your garden takes time and attention, but not everyone has a natural green thumb. To help, we asked Suzy Williams of Bolles Nursery Landscape to give us some tips.

"Well a lot of people don't have a lot of room,” Williams said. “You live in an apartment, you can plant herbs in pots. If you live in a house but you don't want to dig up your yard, you can plant them in pots.”

Williams explained that anyone who might be interested in taking up gardening in a small space should try making an herb garden.

“Herb gardens are really easy and it is an easy way to start, get your hands dirty and dirty hands are happy hands."

To start, Williams helped us plant basil, chives and caraway, a biennial herb of the parsley family.

Williams said when planting your garden, check your roots. She said to make sure they’re not too tight. Also, make sure not to cover up the original root ball.

Next, dig a hole and then put it in so that the rootball is just above the soil.

“Plant it high it never dies, plant it low, it never grows,” Williams said.

After you plant your herbs, make sure the soil is firm around it. You’ll need to water it once or twice a week.

"Now if you're not sure if it needs water or not, take your finger, put your finger in the soil, take it out. If dirt sticks to your finger you don't need to water it."

