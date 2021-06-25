Growing Your Garden: Successful summer planting

Most of us think of late winter or spring when we think of planting season, but that doesn't have to be the case!

Suzy Williams, manager of Bolles Nursery in Bakersfield, says you can still plant in summer, as long as you're willing to put in some extra effort.

"You just have to be attached to a garden hose, because sprinklers don't water newly planted things when it gets this hot" said Williams.

If you have sandy soil, Williams says you'll probably have to water new plants every day.

If your soil has more clay content you can water every other day.

Williams also says it's best to plant new plants high in the soil, opposed to in a bowl or depression in the soil.

"Plant it high, it never dies. Plant it low, it won't grow" she says.

As far as fertilizer is concerned, look for low amounts of nitrogen, which will help nourish a plant, without pushing out new growth too quickly, which can be damaged by the summer heat and sun.

It's not just flowers or shrubs you can plant in the summer, fruits and vegetables can be planted and give a good harvest by Fall.

"I plant tomatoes until I can't anymore" says Williams, "tomatoes don't set fruit over 100 degrees, they drop the flowers. I figure I'll have fruit from September to December."

So feel free to put plants and even vegetables in now, because they can still thrive!