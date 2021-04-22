Growing Your Garden: The right time to plant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In this Growing Your Garden, we're speaking with Kathy Robinson from Robby's Nursery about the best seasons to set your plants.

First, there are two types of plants: perennials and annuals. Perennials are permanent plants. They either come off the same root and don’t go away or it may go dormant. Annual plants will go through their blooming season and then spill their seed and die out.

Annuals are planted for real huge masses of color. When you plant they are going to need a little extra water.

If the root ball doesn’t get saturated with water every day, or maybe even twice a day until those roots get out into the soil, they need extra water.

Perennials come and bloom in their season but the plant will stay the whole year.

"It just blooms every year at a certain time," Robinson said. "But, as they become established, perennials become very drought tolerant. So that is why I always tell people that you should shop the nurseries all four seasons, or maybe even six seasons in Bakersfield, because you have early spring and late spring and then you have really hot weather and then you have fall and then you have winter."

Each season has its own group of bloomers or plants that look good during that season.