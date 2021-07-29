Identifying problems with your plants

Pests and diseases can be big challenges when it comes to keeping your garden healthy.

According to Kathy Robinson of Robby's Nursery, there are few things, in particular, to watch out for this time of year.

"This time of year you're seeing a lot of worms. Also a lot of spider mites. Bores are busy working" says Robinson, "There's a lot of diseases. Fungus is real prominent this time of year because the nights stay so warm, so you get a lot of disease issues with night waterings staying too damp at night, root rot, all of those things enter into the disease category."

A few of those pests come with telltale signs, like worms.

"They take big bites from the outside. You can see where it's starting to shred the leaves. There's also some little black droppings" Robinson says, " those are things that tell me that okay, this plant has worms."

Not every pest or disease is going to leave such obvious impacts.

So what should you do if you're not sure what's wrong with your plant?

Robinson says the best course of action is to take some samples from your problem plant and bring them in for nursery professionals to analyze.

"We ask that you take some good and bad leaves, a few that are pretty well severely damaged and then something that's greener, pick them off of your plant and put it in a ziploc bag so we don't spread the disease or insect it's on the plant and bring it in just like that. But this will tell you way more than you could ever tell us. The plant will tell us what's wrong."