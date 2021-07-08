Watch
LifestyleGrowing Your Garden

Actions

Pruning Your Azaleas for the Summer

If you own azaleas July is the time to prune them.
items.[0].videoTitle
If you own azaleas July is the time to prune them for the summer and ensure they look great when they bloom. On this week's Growing Your Garden 23ABC's Brandon Michaels heads to Robby's Nursery to learn how to prune the plants and why the second pruning of the year is so important.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 13:53:05-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's July, which means it's time to prune your azaleas again!

The first pruning should be done in the spring, right after the flowers have bloomed. The second summer pruning should be done before the flowers set their buds.

According to Kathy Robinson, who runs Robby's Nursery in Bakersfield, there are two reasons for the summer pruning.

The first, is shape.

"We're just going to hedge them so they look nice and neat, and round, and you get rid of anything that's kind of wild-looking" says Robinson.

More importantly, the second pruning will ensure a full bloom in the spring, as buds will set on the end of each of the newly pruned stems.

"A plant that's just let go and become kind of lanky will only bloom at the tips so there's only maybe 10 blooms on the plant," says Robinson, "These plants will literally have so many blooms that you won't see the green hardly."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
July 4th Celebrations in Kern County

July 4th Celebrations in Kern County