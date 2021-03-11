Tips and tricks for starting your own garden; where to plant and how much to water

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF — Just starting your own garden and don't know where to start? Kathy Robinson, co-owner of Robby's Nursery has some basic tips to help you get started.

The first thing you want to do is decide if you want to plant in the shade or the sun, from there, you can pick your plants. If you are planting around your house, the North and East side are your shady sides and the South and West side are your sunny sides.

The top three things you need to remember when you are just starting out:

1. Pick your spot that you want to plant in

2. Be sure to mulch the area well and water your plants everyday for the first 30 days

3. Pay attention to the root-ball of your plant; if it is dry, water your plant a little bit extra, if it is a bit muddy, you can skip a day

Happy gardening!