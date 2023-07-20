Health experts recommend preparing children for school early

(KERO) — Heading back to school can be stressful for everyone but for parents who are sending a child to school for the first time, it can be a huge transition.

Some health experts say parents can set children up for a successful school year by preparing now.

"They don't really have an idea in their mind of what this is going to look like," said Jody Baumstein, a licensed therapist with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Strong4Life clinic. "They don't have something to go off of."

Baumstein says that preparing children before school is critical in easing them into the classroom.

She recommends that parents visit the school with their children so that they know what the school looks like, meet the teacher and administrators so there are familiar faces on day one, set up playdates before school starts with other families who have first-time students, and have their children practice with school supplies.

According to Baumstein, if the child isn't sure how to use or open something, it can create a layer of anxiety that can be avoided.

"It might seem silly and unnecessary but for kids, it is helpful to know that they are capable and that they can do it without you," explained Baumstein. "The more opportunity you can give them to try it in the safety of your home while you're right there if they need help, the more likely they're going to have the confidence to do it on their own."

