Honey production positively impacted by record rainfall

(KERO) — Despite the damage and the negative impacts from all the rain, there are some positives for businesses. For instance, this should be a big year for honey production.

Beekeepers and honey producers are thankful for the rain this winter. Without rain, flowers would not be able to grow and produce pollen and nectar, and after being in a drought for so long, the bees are going to be busy.

"This year, with all the rain there's going to be plenty of flowers for them," said Virginia Rose, a beekeeper. "They're already so happy and having all these warm days after all the rain we've had. They really getting out there and starting to build up and they're really going to make a lot of honey this year."

The peak season is coming up, so expect to see lots of honey production in May and June.

