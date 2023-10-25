1 Global Branding Expert Rey Perez

Rey Perez KL

Rey is CEO & Founder of Multimedia Marketing & Event Promotions Company, AMP Productions. Rey is a sought-after inspirational speaker, talk show host, successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, and elite business coach who leads masterminds, marketing seminars and socially infused networking events nationwide. Leveraging over 15 years of sales and marketing experience, Rey and his team create world-class celebrity brands for top entrepreneurs and professionals who want to dominate their niche or industry.

For more information visit: ReyPerez360.com

