SPONSORED CONTENT — If you are self-employed or now working from home but maybe you find yourself missing the sense of community and collaboration that an office space brings then co-working spaces may be just what you need.

Richard Abraham of Idea Hive joined Kern Living to talk more about collaborative workspaces and how they benefit the community.

Kern Living: A Co-workspace to Promote Collaborative Efforts

Idea Hive

1910 19th St, Bakersfield