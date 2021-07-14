Watch
A unique thrift store that gives back to the community

Kern Living
Junk-atique, Bakersfield
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 18:28:36-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County has some of the coolest thrift and second-hand stores around and one in particular promises "a unique thrift store experience."

Kristin Palm from Junk-atique joins Jessica Wills to explain what it is and what people can shop for there. And best of all, the proceeds go to a good cause. She also talks about the most popular things people are looking for right now.

Find out how you can volunteer and get involved.

Junk-atique
212 21st St, Bakersfield
Facebook

