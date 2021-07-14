A unique thrift store that gives back to the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County has some of the coolest thrift and second-hand stores around and one in particular promises "a unique thrift store experience."

Kristin Palm from Junk-atique joins Jessica Wills to explain what it is and what people can shop for there. And best of all, the proceeds go to a good cause. She also talks about the most popular things people are looking for right now.

Find out how you can volunteer and get involved.

Kern Living: A unique thrift store gives back

Junk-atique

212 21st St, Bakersfield

Facebook