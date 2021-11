SPONSORED CONTENT — A local rescue center for horses, donkey's and other animals unexpectedly helped people in our community. All Seated in A Barn explains more about their rescue efforts and the events they have for the public to get to know their animals.

Kern Living: All Seated in a Barn Helps Equines and People

All Seated in a Barn

(661) 204-4016 - Tahlia l (661) 364-9608 - LeAnn

Facebook | Instagram