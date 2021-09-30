Watch
Capture Pics in Style with Shutterbug

Kern Living
Shutterbug, Kern Living
Posted at 3:54 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 18:54:37-04

SPONSORED CONTENT — When you're at a party or an event Is there anything more fun than a photo booth? Well, one local company has turned a VW van into a photo booth on wheels for your next event!

Jillian Moss, the owner of Shutterbug, joined Kern Living to explain how she took a classic VW bus and turned it into a photo booth, as well as the types of events and services they offer. Plus, she talks about what it's like to start a small business in Bakersfield.

