SPONSORED CONTENT — Fall is here and we are getting close to candy and treats season. The owner of Glazed Rim Dip, Jessica Peña joined Kern Living to explain what Glazed Rim Dip is and how she decide to start making it and selling it. She also talks about her favorite item that you make as well as how people can place orders.

Kern Living: Dazzling Your Drinks and Candy

Glazed Rim Dip

(661) 304-0354