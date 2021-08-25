Watch
Enhancing the Lives of People with Vision Loss

Kern Living
Valley Center for the Blind, Kern Living, August 25, 2021
Posted at 3:46 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 18:46:52-04

SPONSORED CONTENT — The Valley Center for the Blind is dedicated to assisting blind and visually impaired persons in the Kern County community experience a more independent and opportunity-filled life. Executive Director Shellena Heber joined Kern Living's Jessica Wills to talk more about the center and how it helps people who experience vision loss. She also talks about the services the center offers, as well as how they have adapted to the pandemic.

Valley Center for the Blind
1704 Eye St Suite #211, Bakersfield

