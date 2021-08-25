SPONSORED CONTENT — The Valley Center for the Blind is dedicated to assisting blind and visually impaired persons in the Kern County community experience a more independent and opportunity-filled life. Executive Director Shellena Heber joined Kern Living's Jessica Wills to talk more about the center and how it helps people who experience vision loss. She also talks about the services the center offers, as well as how they have adapted to the pandemic.

Kern Living: Enhancing the Lives of People with Vision Loss

Valley Center for the Blind

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

1704 Eye St Suite #211, Bakersfield