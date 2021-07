BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A love of baking and a passion to start a business for herself after years of working in a restaurant drove one local woman to create the cutest micro-cottage bakery. Haley from Handmade in a Home sells homemade breads and treats and she has created quite a following and demand for her product.

Kern Living: Handmade in a Home

Handmade in a Home

259 Maple Street, Shafter