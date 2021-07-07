Happy Whole You: How to bring more happiness, health, and wholeness into your life

Watch
If you are thinking of ways to bring more happiness, health, and wholeness into your life, there is a place in Bakersfield that can make that a little easier for you. It's called Happy Whole You!
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you are thinking of ways to bring more happiness, health, and wholeness into your life, there is a place in Bakersfield that can make that a little easier for you. It's called Happy Whole You!

Anna Marie Frank, a doctor of naturopathy and a certified brain health practitioner joined Kern Living to talk about the services Happy Whole You provides and who would most benefit from those services. She also talks about her own brain supplements to support emotional brain health.

