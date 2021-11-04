SPONSORED CONTENT — It's the holiday season which it means it's the season to focus on giving back. Houchin Community Blood Bank is welcoming all high school donors to get into the habit of giving back again. After dipping to just 1% of all blood donations during the pandemic Houchin create a special program with the hopes of bringing donations back up again to 20% or more like it was pre-pandemic. Jessica Wills visited with Rachel Parlier of Houchin to learn more about how high school students can make a really big difference.

Kern Living: Houchin Community Blood Bank Says When You Give, People Live

