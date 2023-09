BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he talks with Jan Heffner and Julie Gaines, two actresses in the upcoming Stars Playhouse production "5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche."

Stars Playhouse

