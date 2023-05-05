Kern Living: Angel City Football Club
The event will have food, games, bounce houses, music, and bike repairs available. There will also be city staff available to talk with about community issues.
Posted at 2:37 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 17:37:01-04
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Ryan Nelson as he visits BMO Stadium to watch the Angel City Football Club play! The Angel City Football Club is an all-female soccer team in Los Angeles that is an extension team for the National Women's Soccer League.
Angel City Football Club | KERN LIVING
Angel City Football Club
Instgram | Twitter | Facebook
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.