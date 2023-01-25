BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Alina Dermendjian, a personal injury lawyer with B&D Law Group, and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss the variety of cases B&D Law Group takes on, Alina's personal work history in law, and the biggest complaint B&D Law Group receives from clients.

B&D Law Group takes on cases revolving around vehicle accidents such as car accidents, trucking accidents, pedestrian accidents, scooter and skateboard accidents, and trucking accidents. They also handle non-vehicle cases, such as slip-and-fall accidents, trip-and-fall incidents, dog bites, and more.

Kern Living: B&D Law Group

