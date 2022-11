BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join host Ryan Nelson and the owner of Korean barbeque food truck Babmokja Korean BBQ as they eat some delicious Korean barbeque food, including Korean corn dogs. Babmokja Korean BBQ is a traveling food truck that can be found in various areas around Kern County. To keep up with where Babmokja Korean BBQ is or will be next, follow them on Instagram.

