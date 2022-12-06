BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join multiple members of the Bakersfield Community Theatre and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss the theatre's upcoming play, "The Lion in Winter." "The Lion in Winter" is a historical drama with comedic elements that focuses on King Henry II, his wife Eleanor of Aquitaine, and their family during the Christmas season of 1183.

The Bakersfield Community Theatre is the oldest continuing theatre in California and is currently in its 95th season.

Kern Living: Bakersfield Community Theatre

Bakersfield Community Theatre

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter