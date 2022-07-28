Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Bakersfield Music Awards

Kern Living host Ryan Nelson finds out more about this year's Bakersfield Music Awards from lead organizer and Forge 103.9 radio personality Jovon Dangerfield.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 15:41:05-04

SPONSORED CONTENT — This year's Bakersfield Music Awards are coming up.

The event which showcases local talent is set for Sunday, Aug. 7th, 2022.

The Red Carpet Media Event starts the night at 5 p.m. with the ceremony and performances from 6-8 p.m., and an after party from 8-11 p.m.

The awards will be held at The Iron Lily Venue, 424 24th St. Tickets are available on Eventbrite's website.

Kern Living host Ryan Nelson finds out more about this year's Bakersfield Music Awards from lead organizer and Forge 103.9 radio personality Jovon Dangerfield.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Places to Eat, Things to Do