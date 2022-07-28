Kern Living: Bakersfield Music Awards

SPONSORED CONTENT — This year's Bakersfield Music Awards are coming up.

The event which showcases local talent is set for Sunday, Aug. 7th, 2022.

The Red Carpet Media Event starts the night at 5 p.m. with the ceremony and performances from 6-8 p.m., and an after party from 8-11 p.m.

The awards will be held at The Iron Lily Venue, 424 24th St. Tickets are available on Eventbrite's website.

Kern Living host Ryan Nelson finds out more about this year's Bakersfield Music Awards from lead organizer and Forge 103.9 radio personality Jovon Dangerfield.