Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he tours Brainy Actz Escape Rooms! Brainy Actz has axe throwing, archery, escape rooms, a paint room, and a rage room.

23ABC

Posted at 12:58 PM, Apr 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.