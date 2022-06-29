Kern Living: Camarillo Jiu-Jitsu
Kern Living
On this Kern living, host Ryan Nelson wants to show you his experience trying out jiu-jitsu for the first time in his life at Camarillo Jiu-Jitsu training studio in Downtown Bakersfield.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jun 29, 2022
Camarillo Jiu-Jitsu
811 19th St, Bakersfield
(661) 201-3346
Facebook
